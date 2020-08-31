Munster rout 13-man Connacht, Ireland’s Stephen Kenny era starts this week

Munster will play Leinster in the Pro14 semi-finals this weekend, after they routed 13-man Connacht 49-12 in a fraught encounter at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Two red cards for Andy Friend’s side in the first-half - one for debutant Abraham Papali’I, one for Shane Delahunt - left them with a mountain to climb, and a strong Munster side capitalised on their numerical advantage to set up a last four showdown back in Dublin on Friday night, against a Leinster side bidding for an unbeaten season.

It’s international week, with the Republic of Ireland taking on Bulgaria on Thursday and Finland on Sunday in Stephen Kenny’s first two fixtures in charge of the senior side. Kenny has just two days with his players before they face Bulgaria, and the former Dundalk boss has made no secret of his main ambition in the Ireland hot seat: “Life is short. You have got the Euros next year and the World Cup the year after. You want to do everything you can to qualify.” Meanwhile he has also paid tribute to Matt Doherty, after the fullback’s switch from Wolves to Tottenham was confirmed yesterday: “I think it’s a great deal for Tottenham. They’ll be delighted to get him and he’ll certainly improve the team.” It is also a big day for the FAI today, with the association’s EGM taking place as it bids to move on from a deeply divisive period.