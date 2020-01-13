For just the fourth time in the last 22 years, Munster stand on the brink of being eliminated in the pool stages of the Champions Cup after Racing’s 39-22 win over the province in the Paris Defense Arena yesterday. They now need Racing to beat Saracens in Allianz Park next Sunday to have any chance of finishing runners-up. Even then they will need two of the second-placed sides in the other pools to slip up next week. It was business as usual for Leinster as they extended their perfect record with victory against Lyon, with youngsters Caelin Doris and Max Deegan continuing to underline their international credentials.

Sergio Agüero overtook Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s highest ever overseas scorer with a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-1 victory over Aston Villa. His 177th league goal and 12th hat-trick helped Pep Guardiola’s team reclaim second place and move within 14 points of Liverpool who have a game in hand. In Sunday’s other Premier League encounter Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney helped earn a third successive league victory for Watford, this time away to Bournemouth. In his column this morning, Ken Early reflects on Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Explaining why Spurs’ passing game may be a thing of the past with José Mourinho: “Spurs had two ways of attacking. One way was to steal the ball from a Liverpool midfielder, run forward and shoot. The other plan, the default plan for when Spurs started with the ball, reminded you of when a rugby team tries to work the ball back to a man waiting in the pocket for a drop at goal.”