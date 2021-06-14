Munster and Ulster champions relegated; Caldwell’s career-changing win

Munster football champions Tipperary joined Ulster champions Cavan in dropping down to Division Four of the league after a seven point defeat to Longford. After a weekend of relegation disappointment and promotion celebrations, there’s set to be only be one league final to look forward to - the Division Three clash between Derry and Offaly. Dublin and Donegal were both left a bit empty after their league semi-final on Sunday, the Dubs won by four points although there will be no league decider to follow. Armagh were comfortable winners over Roscommon in their Division One relegation playoff, while Jack McCarron’s extra time winner edged Monaghan past Galway in the other. Mayo held off Clare’s late comeback to seal their return to the top tier in 2022. Meath and Kildare’s Division Two semi-final ended in controversy with Meath’s losing manager Andy McEntee claiming that one of his players had been spat at.

There were home wins for England and the Netherlands as both began their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday. The Dutch surrendered a 2-0 lead to Ukraine before snatching an 85th minute winner, while Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game at Wembley against Croatia. In his column this morning, Ken Early writes about the collapse of Christian Eriksen just before half-time in Denmark’s match against Finland: “Watching the sad second half was enough to make you nostalgic for times when commentators worked themselves up into ridiculous fits of anger and shouted out things like “shocking” and “wretched” about a game of football - not because the emotions and the words were really justified, but because they weren’t.” This afternoon Scotland host Czech Republic (2pm), Poland face Slovakia (5pm), and Spain also play their opening match at home against Sweden (8pm).