Another Manchester United defeat and another eventful José Mourinho press conference. After Lucas Moura’s brace was added to Harry Kane’s opener at Old Trafford last night Tottenham came away with a third win from three Premier League games this season and consigned United to a second straight defeat. Afterwards Mourinho was in a bullish mood, telling the press that the fans are the best judges and that is why they remained and applauded the team for a good performance despite the loss. “Today the players left the pitch after losing at home and they were applauded, because they deserved it, so keep trying, and trying, and trying, and keep trying,” he said. Meanwhile, on the international front, Declan Rice’s future with Ireland was thrown into turmoil yesterday when he refused a call-up for the upcoming Nations League matches with Martin O’Neill confirming that the West Ham man has been in talks with England about representing them instead. Emmet Malone writes that this situation is becoming increasingly common in the modern international game and Rice should be given time to weigh up his options.

On to GAA and Jim McGuinness this morning looks back at the year and how football has very much played second fiddle to hurling over the summer. McGuinness says that simple rule changes could help the game move faster and free it from handpass hell. “Hurling is almost entirely played on the transition. Twenty years ago, if you take the hurls away, there wasn’t all that much difference between hurling and football. Structurally, they were the same. Now, both games feel and look very different,” he writes. Ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Tyrone, Mickey Harte’s team feel they have learned enough to take the final step and they are also determined to reap revenge on the Dubs for last year’s semi-final hammering.