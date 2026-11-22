Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with third-place finisher Oscar Piastri at the conclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen escalated his feud with George Russell after a stunning victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, stating the British driver was barely worth consideration because he was “so far below my level”.

The Dutchman competed with Russell for much or the race in Nevada but it was the Red Bull driver who came out on top and Russell ultimately fell to ninth after he suffered a lock-up late in the race.

The pair have long had a testing relationship and after they clashed in practice in Las Vegas when Russell accused Verstappen of believing he was “bigger and better than everyone else” and that he had to be confronted, Verstappen was blunt in his pleasure at beating Russell.

“He speaks a lot next to the track and honestly it doesn’t really bother me because he is so far below my level that it doesn’t make any sense for me to try to challenge that,” he said. “Today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening [as Russell locked-up].

“I was like: ‘fantastic, my day is only getting better’. When I crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Russell has not been able to match the performance of his Mercedes title-winning team-mate Kimi Antonelli this season and Verstappen went on to also twist the knife further. He told the Dutch broadcaster Viaplay that Russell was: “Nowhere near me. He’s been an absolute joke this season.”

Russell completed his media commitments before Verstappen made the remarks and has yet to respond.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton talks to the media following the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

After a dramatic race the Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also admitted the relationship between his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who hit one another in Las Vegas, was unmanageable and that the pair no longer had a level of understanding. Race stewards found Leclerc at fault and gave him a 10-second penalty, putting him in 10th, three places behind Hamilton.

Vasseur gave a damning assessment of what appears to now be a broken relationship between Hamilton and Leclerc and was squarely holding Leclerc to account in Vegas.

“The pressure is definitely building and it’s much worse now than it was 18 months ago. Lately, the situation between them has become unmanageable,” Vasseur said. “In the end, there’s a human misunderstanding between them.

“We asked Charles to think about the team while he was behind Lewis, but he didn’t listen. That’s a professional mistake. He forgot that 2,000 people work day and night for him, and that’s completely unacceptable. I repeat, is totally unacceptable.”

After the Mexican GP, where Hamilton and Leclerc vied with one another, Vasseur had sat them down to put the team’s position and both drivers agreed they had cleared the air and all was well. There was no such amiable co-operation evident in Vegas.

Vasseur notably had not said they would use codified rules of engagement as Hamilton had requested but it left the British driver clearly frustrated. After incidents in racing with Leclerc in Monza, Mexico and now Las Vegas, that his efforts were not making a difference, his exasperation was clear.

“I’ve done all I can, I’ve said everything and more,” he said. “It’s been difficult. All I can do is show up and give everything I can, and hopefully in the background they can sort it all out.”

Leclerc admitted his error and agreed that the situation needed addressing. “We just need to fix whatever is not working,” he said. “It’s a tricky situation to be in and obviously speaking about these things it’s difficult in a way, it’s not acceptable, this is all I can say in a way. It’s always tricky whenever we find ourselves on track.” – Guardian