The opening weekend of the Allianz football and hurling leagues reached a conclusion yesterday, with one particularly eye-catching result in Clones. All-Ireland champions Dublin - seeking to lift Sam Maguire for a fifth consecutive time this summer - were beaten 2-13 to 1-13 by Monaghan. However, as Malachy Clerkin writes, we shouldn’t read too much into the Dubs’ defeat: “For Dublin this was a pipe opener and no more. Thing is, they usually win their pipe openers.” Elsewhere in Division 1 of the football league yesterday Kerry beat Tyrone 0-11 to 0-7 to start the Peter Keane era in style, while Galway beat Cavan 0-13 to 0-11 at Pearse Stadium. Donegal made a winning start to life in Division 2 as they saw off Clare 0-16 to 0-13, while Kildare staged a late comeback to earn a 0-14 to 0-11 draw with Armagh. Meath beat Tipperary 0-15 to 1-8, while Fermanagh drew 0-8 to 1-5 with Cork.

Meanwhile in yesterday’s hurling action All-Ireland champions Limerick made a winning start to their league campaign, weathering a late Wexford comeback to win 1-17 to 2-11 at Wexford Park. Kilkenny flew out of the blocks with a convincing 2-18 to 0-17 victory over Cork at Nowlan Park, while Tipp beat Clare 2-16 to 1-11. In Division 1B yesterday Galway thrashed Laois 1-27 to 2-15 and Waterford trounced Offaly 2-28 to 0-7.