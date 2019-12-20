With Christmas ticking ever closer and with schools and workplaces finishing up today until the New Year, this will be your latest morning sports briefing of 2019, in fact of the whole decade. Now we won’t have any arbitrary debates over the greatest Irish sportsperson of the last 10 years here (it’s Rory McIlroy) but do stay tuned over the Christmas when our writers will be recalling their favourite moments of the 10s (is that what it’s called?). Today, however, The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2019 will be revealed as the 14 nominees gather at the Shelbourne Hotel. It’s been a stunning year for Irish women in sport and the recognition they will get today is more than warranted. You can read profiles of each of the nominees here and the winner will be announced during the afternoon.

On to rugby and the interpro action gets underway tonight with the meeting of Leinster and Ulster at the RDS. Leo Cullen’s side will be looking to make it eight wins from eight in the Pro14 after what has been an eventful week, as Johnny Watterson writes in his preview of today’s match. It’s also been an eventful week for Rob Kearney who was left out of the Ireland group that will meet at Carton House on Monday. However, Leinster coach Leo Cullen said yesterday that he fully believes the fullback still has plenty to offer both province and country. Meanwhile, in his final column of the year, Matt Williams looks back on his Christmas mornings as a child which began with rugby practice as he developed a beautiful obsession for the game. “When I was about 14 I read a quote from the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers NFL team, Vince Lombardi. Uncle Vince said: ‘Keep this thought in mind: When you’re not practising, someone, somewhere is; and when you meet him in competition . . . he will win,’” he writes.