Michael O’Neill has stepped down as Northern Ireland manager after eight-and-a-half years in the role. He was named as Stoke manager in November and will now focus fully on that job. A mutual decision was made for O’Neill to leave his position due to proposed revised international match scheduling by Uefa in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Emmet Malone reports on why a decision by St Patrick’s Athletic to temporarily lay off its players and team management has served to underline the ongoing lack of any sense of certainly around the Irish game as to when football might be played here again.

The idea that team sports can safely return to empty stadiums has been challenged by three medical experts in an article published by The Lancet medical journal. Gavin Cummiskey explains the challenges the report presents to any plans to play Six Nations matches in October - if permitted by the UK, French and Irish governments.