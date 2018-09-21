Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov faced off for the first time in a fiery UFC 229 press conference in New York last night. After two years of inactivity, since becoming a two division champion, McGregor was asked what has brought him back to the UFC octagon: “I came back for the love of this, to come and shut this man up — a little rat, a little weasel, a little hard man in groups.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Celtic got off to winning starts in their Europa League campaigns while Rangers grabbed an impressive draw at Villarreal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as the Gunners beat Ukrainian side Vorskla 4-2 at Emirates Stadium. A solitary goal from Willian gave Chelsea a 1-0 win over PAOK Salonika. The Brazilian winger tucked in a pass from Ross Barkley after seven minutes but despite dominating, the Blues could not find the net again. Celtic left it late to beat Rosenborg at Parkhead, Leigh Griffiths nodding the winner in the 87th minute. Steven Gerrard’s Rangers twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away at Villarreal.