Mayo are back for another crack at the Dubs; Son and Kane do for Arsenal

They’re back, again. Mayo are into the 2020 All-Ireland SFC final, after they routed Tipperary 5-20 to 3-13 at a misty Croke Park yesterday. Cillian O’Connor was the driving force behind their semi-final victory, as he produced a remarkable return of 4-9 against the Munster champions. James Horan’s side were a joy to watch going forward, if often caught short at the back, on an enthralling afternoon in Dublin. Keith Duggan writes: “Trust Mayo to bang home five goals in an All-Ireland semi-final but offer up as many chances at the other end. Tipp took three; they could have had twice that. But trust Mayo too, to keep on showing up. In a world of unbelievers, they keep the faith.”Awaiting them in the final on December 19th are Dublin, after they ended Cavan’s journey with a comprehensive, clinical 1-24 to 0-14 win on Saturday evening. And this morning Sean Moran has asked if Dublin’s continued dominance might lead the GAA to declare the current system as broken: “Their reluctance is understandable. Breaking up Dublin, first floated by 2002’s Strategic Review Committee, is a radical step given the centrality of county identity and the uncertain prospects of trying to forge entirely new allegiances.”

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham remain top of the Premier League, after they beat Arsenal 2-0 in yesterday’s north London derby. Spurs opened the scoring thanks to a find individual effort from the effervescent Son Heung-Min, who then turned creator for Harry Kane to double his side’s lead before time. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who languish in 15th place in the table, never looked like getting back into the match. Later in the day Liverpool thrashed Wolves 4-0 at Anfield, with 2,000 fans returning on the Kop. Elsewhere West Bromwich Albion were thrashed 5-1 by Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns, while a late Jamie Vardy winner saw Leicester City beat Sheffield United 2-1. In his column this morning Ken Early has reflected on Millwall supporters booing as players took the knee before a match against Derby County on Saturday, and suggests it provides a reminder on what the gesture was really about in the first place.