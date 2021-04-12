Matsuyama makes Masters history for Japan; Irish rowers win gold and silver

Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Asian player to win the Masters and the only Japanese male to win a major. Matsuyama’s 10 under par saw him win the first major of 2021 by one from Will Zalatoris. Jordan Spieth closed in a share of third with Xander Schauffele at minus seven. Shane Lowry’s final round 72 for a level par 288 total gave him a top-25 finish that, perhaps, provided some indication of a forward path for future attempts to add a green jacket to his wardrobe.

Two Irish boats made it to the podium in the finals of the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, for a gold and silver weekend. The lightweight pair of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, convincingly won the gold medal to add to the World Championship gold they won in 2019, while the Women’s Four of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh, came from a slow start in their final to edge out Britain for the silver.