Mark Keane the hero as Cork stun Kerry; all square between City and Liverpool

Kerry’s bid to win a first All-Ireland SFC since 2014 is over before it could really begin, after they were stunned in extra-time by Cork at at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday. Mark Keane was the hero for the Rebels on his senior debut, as the Collingwood AFL player - back with his county for the winter - scored a goal in the last minute to secure a stunning 1-12 to 0-13 victory. It was Cork’s first win over the Kingdom since 2012, on another wet, wild Championship night. Elsewhere yesterday Mayo sauntered into the Connacht SFC final as they dispatched Roscommon with ease at Dr Hyde Park, running out 1-16 to 0-13 winners and setting up a date with Galway in Salthill next weekend. In the Leinster Championship there were victories for Laois, Meath and Kildare over Longford, Wicklow and Offaly respectively, while in Ulster Down beat Fermanagh 1-15 to 0-11. Meanwhile the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Hurling qualifiers will take place this morning, with Cork and Clare joining Tipperary and Wexford in the hat following their first round victories on Saturday.

It was honours even between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad yesterday, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw which petered out badly in the second-half. The visitors took an early lead through a Mohamed Salah penalty before Gabriel Jesus equalised just after the half hour mark. Kevin De Bruyne then missed from the spot on the stroke of half-time before both sides seemed to run out of legs in the final 30 minutes. This, writes Ken Early in his column today, is a symptom of a packed pandemic-era schedule - both sides had been in European action last week. Elsewhere yesterday Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by an impressive Aston Villa side at the Emirates with Ollie Watkins scoring a quick-fire second-half brace. In the day’s early kick-off a late Harry Kane header rescued three points for Spurs at West Brom, while a Jamie Vardy penalty saw Leicester edge Wolves 1-0.