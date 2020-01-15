At around 4pm this afternoon there will be a significant landmark in the new era for Irish rugby with the announcement of Andy Farrell’s first squad for the opening games of the forthcoming Six Nations. Youngsters Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris, Max Deegan and, possibly, Will Connors, are all strongly in consideration to be named. And Gerry Thornley believes Johnny Sexton is likely to be named as captain. In his weekly column - Gordon D’Arcy explains why for Munster, who have had one foot in the past, coming unstuck in Europe could spur them on: “Munster need a medium- to long-term strategy that must be understood internally so it can be seen externally.”

Tottenham’s Hotspur’s Argentine duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as José Mourinho’s side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay last night. Joelinton scored his second Newcastle goal as the injury-hit Magpies strolled to a 4-1 replay win over Rochdale, while League One side Shrewsbury beat Bristol City 1-0 to set up a showpiece home clash against European and world champions Liverpool in the fourth round of the competition. Read your round-up of last night’s FA Cup matches here. Manchester United have changed their plans to spend the winter break in Qatar due to fears over safety in the Middle East - but before that they host Wolves in tonight’s FA Cup replay. A delegation led by Minister for Sport Shane Ross will meet with senior Bank of Ireland officials on Wednesday as part of an effort co-ordinated with Uefa to provide the assurances the financial institution requires to support the FAI’s survival plan, after a key meeting in Dublin was described by all sides as “productive”. Read the latest from Emmet Malone on the FAI’s attempts to receive financial support, here.