Manchester City made a big statement of intent in the title race with a 6-0 win over Chelsea yesterday evening. With Liverpool still left to a play a game in hand, Pep Guardiola’s team went top on goal difference as Sergio Aguero netted his latest hat-trick. Earlier Spurs kept in touch with the top two with a hard fought 3-1 win over Leicester. Emmet Malone was at the Etihad Stadium for City’s demolition job - his first visit to this fixture in 30 years - and while it brought back some memories it is all so different now: “the best bit is that the only people this time having to make their way home to London after receiving a hiding, had been out there on the pitch.”

Ireland’s hold on the Six Nations title slipped a little further on Sunday following England’s thumping bonus-point 44-8 win over France at Twickenham. Following Ireland’s nine point win over Scotland on Saturday, Liam Toland explains in his column this morning that Scottish errors may not save us at the World Cup: “Ireland should never have come close to losing this game when factoring in how awful Scotland were at times, so error-prone that I wondered aloud were their players all working nights last week.”