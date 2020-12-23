Manchester City outclass Arsenal; Why Mayo seem further away than ever

Manchester City brutally exposed Arsenal’s defensive frailties as Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten 4-1 in the last eight of the Carabao Cup last night. It was level at half-time before City pushed on and Pep Guardiola’s team are now two matches away from a fourth success in the competition in a row. Newcastle missed out on a first major semi-final in 15 years after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Brentford. They became the fourth Premier League team to fall to Brentford in this season’s competition. Tonight Manchester United and Everton clash in one remaining quarter-final, while Stoke and Spurs meet in the other.

Kerry secured their eighth Munster minor football championship in a row after a 10-point win over Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds. At the end of a year best seen receding in the rear-view mirror, here’s Seán Moran’s guide to what happened: the 12 days of 2020. In his column this morning, Darragh Ó Sé explains why Dublin are as far ahead of the pack as they ever were. And as for Mayo; “the team that eventually beats Dublin will need to have match-winners coming off the bench. Mayo seem further away than ever on that score.”