Man United thrash Saints 9-0; Gordon D’Arcy on Ireland’s Cardiff crossroads

Manchester United equalled their own Premier League record last night, as they thrashed nine-man Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford. The Saints were reduced to 10 inside the second minute after Alex Jankewitz was shown a straight red card for an ugly tackle on Scott McTominay - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were ruthless in response. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial (two), McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Dan James were on the scoresheet for the hosts, as well as an own goal from Jan Bednarek, who was shown a red card at the death. Elsewhere last night Arsenal were also reduced to nine-men as Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 at Molineux - their first league win of 2021. Sheffield United came from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 in a Bramall Lane basement clash while Crystal Palace won 2-1 at St James’ Park to stop Newcaste’s mini-revival in its tracks. Tonight Manchester City can restore their three-point lead over United when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor (6pm). The evening’s other fixtures see Fulham host Leicester (6pm), Everton travel to Elland Road (7.30pm), Aston Villa welcome West Ham to Villa Park (8.15pm) and Brighton travel to play Liverpool at Anfield (8.15pm).

The Six Nations looms large, with just four more wake-ups until Ireland begin their 2021 campaign away to Wales at the Principality (Millennium) Stadium. And in his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy has suggested Sunday’s match represents a defining moment for this side under Andy Farrell - victory and the sky is the limit, defeat and the inquest will be severe. He writes: “This is unquestionably a crossroads for the Ireland camp. Take a wrong turn at The Principality and the domino effect might prove unstoppable. Win in a confident fashion and the journey opens up to every possibility. It is never that simple, but it feels like that right now.” And he believes Ireland have some wrongs to right in the Welsh capital this weekend - it hasn’t been a happy hunting ground over recent years. “Ireland owe the Welsh one in Cardiff. The low point of Joe Schmidt’s time in the Six Nations happened under the pouring heavens of 2019. Farrell is right to say this is a new group, but the backroom has horrendous memories of this stadium. It is where O’Connell was carried away from the sport. . . Such experiences will always haunt them. Same goes for all the senior players. You can use that sort of hurt.”