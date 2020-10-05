Man United and Liverpool ship 13 goals; Big week ahead for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland

The surreal start to the new Premier League season continued yesterday, with Manchester United and Liverpool conceding 13 goals between them as they were hammered by Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were beaten 6-1 by Spurs at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho’s side capitalising on some shambolic defending and Anthony Martial’s controversial early red card. In the evening kick-off, Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Dean Smith’s side ran riot over Jurgen Klopp’s visitors, winning 7-2 at Villa Park. Elsewhere yesterday West Ham were surprise 3-0 winners away to Leicester, Southampton beat West Brom 2-0, Arsenal were 2-1 winners at home to Sheffield United and Wolves beat pointless Fulham 1-0. The transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight, with Man United expected to scramble around for some final day incomings - an all too familiar occurrence, as Ken Early writes in his column this morning: “The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty it has created will hardly have increased the Glazer family’s appetite for taking risks in the transfer market.”

It is a big week for the Republic of Ireland and Stephen Kenny as they face into Thursday night’s crunch Euro2020 qualifier away to Slovakia, which precedes back-to-back Nations League encounters against Wales and Finland. One player who won’t be available for the trip to Bratislava is Séamus Coleman, who went off injured during Everton’s 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday. After speaking to his captain, Kenny said: “He was disappointed. He’s knows that it’s an important game and he doesn’t want to miss out on it but there’s nothing we can do except to prepare for Slovakia and make sure we are right for that.”