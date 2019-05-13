Manchester City are champions of England for a sixth time, after they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 away from home yesterday to finish a point clear of runners-up Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side offered the challengers a glimmer of hope as Brighton took a 1-0 lead through Glenn Murray in the 27th minute, but City soon moved through the gears and retained their title in style on the south coast. Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was enough to see them finish the season on a staggering 97 points, but their wait for the title now stands at 29 years and counting. Elsewhere on the final day Arsenal secured fifth place with a 3-1 win away to Burnley, with 20-times champions Manchester United resigned to sixth after their miserable campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City at Old Trafford. A Christian Eriksen free-kick gave Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw with Everton, Chelsea played out a stalemate at Leicester City and Newcastle thrashed relegated Fulham 4-0 at Craven Cottage. There was also a 4-1 win for West Ham over Watford, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 5-3 while at St Mary’s Southampton drew 1-1 with Huddersfield.

Guardiola’s City have become the first side to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United in 2007-8 and 2008-9, and are a, FA Cup final win against Watford away from securing a domestic treble. However in his column this morning, Ken Early suggests their manager will look on this season with a tinge of regret, after his side’s failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He writes: “There’s a sneaking suspicion that when he looks back years from now, the thing that he will remember from this season is not the pleasure of winning a domestic treble, but the frustration of having thrown away the Champions League by losing to a palpably inferior team. The mystery for City is how they can have been so much better in league play and yet have squandered the chance of a unique quadruple with one tentative, inhibited performance at Spurs.”