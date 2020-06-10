Malachy Clerkin on the Covid Supervisor, Eamon Zayed on racism in Ireland

The return of Gaelic games is slowly turning from a distant dream into a plausible reality - and how do we know? Because, writes Malachy Clerkin this morning, people are giving out again: “But then, to quote a line on the wall of our young one’s creche, just when the caterpillar thought its life was over, it turned into a beautiful butterfly. Out came the GAA roadmap and in a trice, the givers-out had purpose again. Now they can give out all they like, as if 2020 is just another normal year.” However, he also suggests there’s only one person at each GAA club who will be able to hold a legitimate grievance when things resume later in the summer - and that’s going to be each club’s ‘Covid Supervisor’. “The Covid Supervisors will be the Gareth Keenans of the association. Yes, you will check everyone’s temperature on the way into training. Yes, you will be in charge of the disinfectant and can deputise who you like to help you clean the kit. No, you will not have any input on team selection.”

This morning Dublin-born Libya international Eamon Zayed, who played for numerous League of Ireland clubs and now plies his trade with US side Chattanooga Red Wolves, has written about the racism he faced both on and off the pitch while growing up in Ireland. “Throughout my time in the league there were also many incidents of racial slurs being directed towards me by fans of various opposition clubs. Not once, when I raised the issue, did a club accept it and hold their hands up for the greater good.” And he suggests that while it is good people in Ireland have been taking an interest in the protests which have followed the murder of George Floyd, there is still plenty of work to be done here as well: “The issue we have is that many people don’t want to acknowledge, to understand, to educate themselves on all of this. Racism will only be solved when we do all of those things then work hard as a society to do better, to be better, to change.”