Italy has many things. Great football teams, some of the best food in the world, magnificent beaches, Ferraris, sunshine, history, architecture, good coffee and so on and so on. One thing the country did not have – until yesterday – was a Major champion in golf. Thanks to Francesco Molinari that has changed. The 35-year-old from Turin held off names such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday and in doing so become the first ever Italian Major winner. Molinari was rock-solid in the eye of a Tiger Woods storm which threatened to engulf the Scottish course and bring about one of the greatest sports stories ever told when the 14-time Major winner briefly held the lead on the final day. However, it was not to be for Woods and it wasn’t to be for McIlroy either who admitted afterwards to our man Philip Reid that he thought Woods would win and that he was “trying to spoil the party.”

There was plenty of drama on Sunday in Clones as well as Monaghan looked like they had Kerry’s number right until the death in their Super 8 encounter which ended in a thrilling draw and breathed life into the new format. David Clifford’s 74th minute goal saved the Kingdom from a loss and threw the fate of both teams up in the air with one Super 8 game to go each. Elsewhere, Cian O’Neill was left livid as Kildare were cut to 14-men in their loss to Galway while there were wins on Saturday for Dublin and Donegal in the other group. Sticking with GAA and in his column this morning Malachy Clerkin asks why the organisation keeps shooting itself in the foot by getting big decisions wrong – brought to light this week by the controversy over the proposed Liam Miller testimonial in Cork.