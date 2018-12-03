Liverpool’s last minute winner against Everton yesterday evening was extra special, as Jurgen Klopp’s team continue their pursuit of Manchester City in a league where draws are the new defeats. Ken Early explains that: “the Premier League has become the league where you have to win pretty much every match to be considered a title contender. While Barcelona lead La Liga with 28 points, there are five Premier League teams on 30 points or more.” Earlier on Sunday, Ireland were drawn in the same Euro 2020 qualifying group as Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar. The Republic breathed a sigh of relief as the North drew the short straw - despite initially being drawn in the same group as Germany and the Netherlands, a technicality meant Ireland exited Group C and were replaced by Northern Ireland.

Dublin champions Ballyboden St Enda’s were beaten by 16 points by Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks team in yesterday’s Leinster club hurling final. Malachy Clerkin was at Cullen Park: “Ballyhale are, of course, TJ Reid and the Fennellys and Joey Holden up through their spine. But there’s a younger generation driving them now as well, with the likes of Eoin Cody, Evan Shefflin and Eoin Reid all terrific here. And of course, they have a newbie on the sideline too.” Meanwhile Gaoth Dobhair edged a titanic struggle against Scotstown to claim the Ulster club football title after extra time.