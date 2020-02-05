The youngest team in Liverpool’s history justified the faith Jurgen Klopp placed in them, when he absented himself and rested his first team from their FA Cup fourth-round replay, by beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at Anfield. Former Manchester United academy player Ro-Shaun Williams’ 75th-minute own goal proved to be the difference, moments after the League One visitors saw David Edwards’ header ruled out by VAR. It was a well deserved victory however for the inspired youngsters of the league leaders. In the night’s others FA Cup replays, Newcastle edged Oxford in extra-time after Irish midfielder Liam Kelly’s free-kick had inspired a comeback for the hosts. Wayne Rooney scored as Derby booked an FA Cup date with his former club Manchester United by beating Northampton 4-2, and Birmingham and Reading both progressed via penalty shoot-outs. Read a round-up of the night’s matches here. Ahead of his team’s fourth round replay against Southampton tonight, José Mourinho has been more specific about Harry Kane’s injury and how much of the season he expects him to miss. That match kicks off at 7.45pm in London.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made two changes to his Ireland team for the visit of Wales in round two of the Six Nations next Saturday - as expected Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony replace the injured Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris. On to the bench comes Leinster backrow Max Deegan, and John O’Sullivan has prepared an excellent profile on a rare talent who is set to get his big opportunity. Reflecting on the opening day victory over Scotland and looking ahead to Wales - Gordon D’Arcy believes Farrell is gambling on Conor Murray’s ability to reproduce his best (Subscriber Only): “I just – like so many others paying attention – want to see the undeniable class of Cooney and Deegan rewarded from the start. Both offer traits that we are not currently seeing from Murray and O’Mahony.”