Premier League leaders Liverpool drew their second game in a row last night, with their lead over Manchester City now down to three points. Despite taking the lead via a contentious Sadio Mane goal in the first half, Michail Antonio soon equalised for West Ham who were deserving of their share of the spoils at the London Stadium.

In his column (Subscriber Only) this morning Gerry Thornley writes, it might pay for Ireland to stick rather than twist after Saturday’s Six Nations defeat to England. These players deserve our faith he stresses: “Perhaps with, say, a World Cup quarter-final against South Africa or New Zealand in mind, it may also prove to be beneficial to have been beaten, and a little beaten up, by an imposingly physical side such as England.” Yesterday Ireland’s number eight CJ Stander was ruled out for four weeks with a facial injury sustained in that defeat, while Keith Earls, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose may all miss out against Scotland as the Irish injury count rises.