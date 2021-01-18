Liverpool’s attack struggling without Van Dijk; Yan Bingtao wins Masters title

Liverpool and Manchester United’s highly anticipated Premier League clash ended in a 0-0 draw at an empty Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Despite the champions dominating much of the play it was United who had the best of the chances, with Alisson making two important saves. Jurgen Klopp’s depleted team are now four league games without a win and three without a goal. In his column this morning Ken Early explains how Liverpool have to be more cautious without Virgil van Dijk, leading to a system breakdown: “Liverpool were creative not because they had a magical individual capable of sprinkling genius on their attacking moves, they were creative because they could attack for most of the game with eight outfield players out of 10. Without defensive security, they’ll struggle to recapture their attacking abandon.” Manchester City closed in on top spot with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with the rejuvenated John Stones scoring twice. Earlier David McGoldrick scored for Sheffield United in their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Tennis players landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open have expressed frustration after around 70 of them were placed in strict 14-day quarantine, unable to leave their hotel rooms for practice. After a day of mayhem the Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, spoke on television on Sunday, reaffirming the February 8th start date for the tournament with tiredness etched across his face. Read the story in full here.