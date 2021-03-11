Liverpool into Champions League quarter-finals; Four month ban for jockey in video

Liverpool are into the last eight of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig last night. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané scored for the injury-depleted Premier League champions to give them a 4-0 aggregate victory. Last year’s finalists PSG join them in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw with Barcelona sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory, despite the best efforts of Lionel Messi who scored a fantastic goal from distance, before missing a first half penalty. Earlier in the Premier League Manchester City were 5-2 winners over Southampton to go 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Amateur jockey Rob James faces four months on the sidelines after being found to have damaged the reputation of racing at an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Referrals hearing. A film emerged last week on social media of him sitting on a racehorse that had suffered a heart attack on a gallop in 2016. James can be seen sitting on the animal as if he is riding it while other people in the background can be heard laughing. Brian O’Connor explains why bookmakers reckon they’ve got enough on their side to prevent a day one festival bonanza for punters at Cheltenham on Tuesday.