Reigning champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool were beaten 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last night. Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective rearguard action that successfully frustrated the competition favourites. In the night’s other last-16 clash, Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over PSG - he has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season. Tonight, Tottenham host RB Leipzig, where José Mourinho faces a younger version of himself in Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. Also at 8pm, Atlanta face Valencia, while a half an hour earlier Manchester City host West Ham in their rescheduled Premier League fixture.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will today reveal his team to face England at Twickenham on Sunday afternoon - and Gerry Thornley expects an unchanged XV with the only change to the matchday 23 being Caelan Doris replacing Max Deegan as Ireland go in search of three Six Nations wins from three and the Triple Crown. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gordon D’Arcy explains why digging deep is the only recipe for Twickenham success: “regardless of the English personnel, sustained physicality is guaranteed every time they take to this field. Wave after wave of attack must be repelled. Discipline and skullduggery will both be needed. Otherwise, what we witnessed through our fingers last August could revisit this Ireland team.”