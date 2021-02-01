Liverpool close to signing centre back; Reed claims victory in California

Liverpool are back up to third in the league after their second impressive victory in a week coming away to West Ham. The injury-hit champions closed the gap on Manchester City with a 3-1 win, and look set to be adding Preston centre back Ben Davies to their ranks before today’s transfer deadline. Earlier Leeds ended Leicester’s seven match unbeaten run, Brighton made it back to back defeats for Tottenham, and Thomas Tuchel enjoyed his first win as Chelsea boss at home to Burnley. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains how Tuchel’s influence is already apparent as the Chelsea players adapt to a new era.

Patrick Reed shook off his involvement in another rules controversy to claim a five-stroke win and his ninth PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open in California. It was the same old groundhog day feeling for Rory McIlroy as he saw another one slip away - struggling to a final round 73 for a total of six-under-par 282 that left him outside the top-15. Earlier Padraig Harrington claimed his best finish on the European Tour in almost three years by finishing tied-sixth behind champion Paul Casey in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.