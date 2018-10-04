Liverpool suffered just their second defeat of the season last night - losing 1-0 away to Napoli in their second Champions League group game. Lorenzo Insigne converted Jose Callejon’s low cross in the 90th minute to make it one win and one defeat in Group C for Liverpool. They also lost midfielder Naby Keita who was carried off with an injury in the first half. In Group B, Lionel Messi gave a masterclass as Barcelona were 4-2 winners against Tottenham at Wembley. Tonight it’s the turn of the Europa League to take centre stage, with Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea all in action.

The build-up for Saturday night’s Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in the UFC Octagon was ramped up another notch as the two took part in workouts open to the public last night. McGregor’s biggest obstacle this weekend will be leaving his millionaire comfort zone to do battle once more: “McGregor now calls all the shots in the fight game. He has the UFC, the fight fans and the media all ready to do their bit to promote him and buy whatever he is trying to sell, be it whiskey, suits or his own burnished legend.”