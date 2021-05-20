Liverpool back into the top four; An Irish Pro14 team of the season

Liverpool are back into the top four ahead of the final round of Premier League games after last night’s 3-0 win over Burnley. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring at Turf Moor just before half-time and Nat Phillips and substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added a second and third. West Ham also strode closer to Europe thanks to late goals by Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio in a 3-1 win over West Brom.

Today 99 of the world’s top-100 ranked players, Matthew Wolff being the odd man out, go in search of the season’s second Major at the US PGA Championship. Of them, three are Irish - Rory McIlroy, Harrington and Shane Lowry; and, for two of them, the Pete Dye-designed course has provided past triumphs. McIlroy is out first, teeing off at 1.33pm, and he’s also the golfer with the most momentum, but the fearsome Ocean Course is set to be a severe test, especially if the wind gets up. Click here for Philip Reid’s tournament and course preview.