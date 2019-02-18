All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick sent out an ominous message to the rest of the country yesterday, as they ransacked Kilkenny 2-18 to 0-15 to make it three wins from three in Division 1A. It was the first time Limerick had won in Nowlan Park since 1997, and victory was forged on a late first-half blitz. With the scores level at 0-7 to 0-7 after half an hour, Brian Cody’s Cats found themselves trailing 0-7 to 2-10 at the break. After this, John Kiely’s side were not for catching. Seán Moran writes: “Limerick came out of Nowlan Park hallmarked as genuine. No reigning All-Ireland champions have won at the venue in the following season’s league since Galway 32 years ago.” Elsewhere in the top flight Aidan Nolan’s injury-time winner gave Wexford a 1-15 to 1-14 win over Tipperary in Wexford Park, Tipp playing the second-half with 14-men following Noel McGrath’s sending off. “We deserved to win,” said Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald afterwards. And in Division 1B, Galway proved too strong for Mattie Kenny’s Dublin - Keith Duggan was in Salthill as Micheal Donoghue’s side ran out 0-20 to 1-11 winners.

Manchester United travel to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round tonight (kick-off 7.30pm), and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a selection headache following injuries to Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. However the Norwegian has insisted Alexis Sánchez, who has flopped at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal last January, can rediscover his best form. He said: “He’s been here for a year, I’ve been here for two months with him and he’s been injured for the first part of it so it’s unfair to just expect him to be at the top straight away. I’m sure we’ll see the best of him before the end of the season.” The draw for the quarter-finals will be made after tonight’s match, with Wolves, Crystal Palace and Swansea all in the hat after victories over Bristol City, Doncaster Rovers and Brentford respectively yesterday. Elsewhere, Scotland extended their lead at the top of the SPL to eight points yesterday after they beat Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park thanks to a last-minute winner from Scott Brown.