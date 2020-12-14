Limerick dominate All-Ireland hurling final; Shared relief after Manchester derby
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Limerick are the 2020 hurling All-Ireland champions. Photographh: Tom Honan
Limerick are All-Ireland hurling champions for the second time in three years after a dominant and fully deserving 11 point win over Waterford. “This was no kinetic, harum-scarum victory desperately quarried from an anxious need to win,” explains Sean Moran in his match report from an empty Croke Park. “But a relentless barrage, like stunning punches delivered to the beat of a metronome.” According to Nicky English, Limerick’s performance was one of the best he has ever seen in an All-Ireland final: “In the modern era of middle-third hurling this was exemplary and Limerick demonstrated that they have no peers in the execution of that game. They’re superbly coached and immensely powerful.” Malachy Clerkin reflects on the spectacular performances of Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey - the two Limerick wing forwards plundered 12 points from play between them.
Liverpool failed to capitalise on Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, with their trip to Fulham on Sunday afternoon ending in the same scoreline. It could have been worse for a patched up Liverpool team though, they had their fit-again goalkeeper Alisson to thank for being just the one goal behind before Mohamed Salah’s 79th minute penalty. Leicester went third after a 3-0 win against Brighton, while Arsenal’s worrying form continued with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley. In his column this morning, Ken Early looks back on Saturday’s Manchester derby which ended 0-0: “When you see how United cut teams up on the counter and otherwise not at all, and when you look at the table, with the leaders averaging barely more than two points a game, you can see why for City, discretion was the better part of valour, and chasing the win was not worth the risk.”