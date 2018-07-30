Yesterday saw one of the great hurling games take place, as Cork and Limerick went toe-to-toe in a 78-point epic at a sodden Croke Park. And it was the latter who edged a clash for the ages, pulling away from their Munster rivals in extra-time to win by a staggering 3-32 to 2-31 and book their place in the All-Ireland SHC final on August 19th. John Kiely’s side are now one game away from lifting Liam MacCarthy for the first time since 1973, after overturning a six-point deficit in the dying embers of normal time and outlasting the Rebels over a further 20 minutes. And in his column today Nicky English has paid tribute to their strength of will: “Limerick are there after proving yet again their resilience under the most extreme pressure. . .their reinforcements again came to the rescue and showed that they had the edge on their opponents.” Yesterday’s game followed in the hefty footsteps of another classic on Saturday, as Clare held reigning champions Galway 1-30 to 1-30 in an extra-time thriller. And today Malachy Clerkin has reflected on an absorbing, bonkers weekend. He writes: “Two games, two draws in normal time, four periods of extra-time. Just shy of 200 minutes played, 82 players used, a grand total of 7-123 scored. Teams level 25 times. Nine Hawkeye calls, all into the Hill 16 goal. Seven Níl, two Tá, since you ask. A nice round 125,264 punters through the gates across the two days. It all adds up to an All-Ireland final date for Limerick in three weeks, their suitors as yet unknown.”

Geraint Thomas secured his maiden Tour de France title yesterday, cycling along the Champs Elysees in his yellow jersey before easing back into the pack as Norway’s Alexander Kristoff took the 21st and final stage in a sprint finish. Dan Martin finished in 68th spot - a place behind Thomas - but his overall classification of eighth was already secured. There was a further boost for Martin after he took a place on the podium after being named the Tour’s ’most combative’ rider.