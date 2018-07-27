This weekend sees the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals take centre stage with the meeting of Clare and Galway first up tomorrow at 5pm before Cork take on Limerick at 3.30 on Sunday. John Kiely’s Limerick side have been hugely impressive this season in getting all the way to the last four and Jackie Tyrrell writes in his column this morning that they have more than enough to beat Cork. “When I watch this Limerick team, they stand out as a team who have most, if not all, the answers they’re looking for. They tick all the boxes,” he writes. You can follow all of the action on our liveblogs from both games starting at 4.30 on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Moving on and history was made by the Irish women’s hockey team in London yesterday as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time ever. Anna O’Flanagan’s 13th minute goal was enough to see off world number 10 side India and send Ireland straight through to the last eight. As Stephen Findlater writes from London: “They did so from a group as the only side not operating on a professional basis. History has no basis for this either. Their last World Cup appearance came in 2002, their last group stage win was in 1986.” Ireland are the first team in the tournament to book their quarter-final place which will take place next Thursday.