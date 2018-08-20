The wait is over. Limerick are finally All-Ireland hurling champions again after they dethroned Galway with a 3-16 to 2-18 win in Croke Park yesterday afternoon, ending 45 years of hurt in the process. John Kiely’s young, vibrant side delivered a dominant performance at HQ - before resisting a late, late Galway comeback as Joe Canning couldn’t quite claw back a nine-point deficit during eight long minutes of injury-time. Limerick, hurling’s forgotten county, more than stood up to the occasion in what was their first All-Ireland SHC final since 2007, as Keith Duggan writes: “For a county with such complex All-Ireland final baggage, the 2018 vintage played as though liberated by the experience. They tore into the task and the gargantuan frames of the maroon team, setting the tone with ferocious tackling which verged on disrespect and a shoot-on-sight policy which resulted in 3-15 from play (just a solitary free) and 20 wides.” Meanwhile according to Nicky English Limerick were more than worthy of their win - and that this team could become well acquainted with Liam MacCarthy. He writes: “There’s no disputing that Limerick are deserving champions after this most remarkable of championships. In all the key metrics - possession, going to the ball and creating chances - they were the superior team. If this team can deal as well with the success of winning the All-Ireland as they did with the pursuit of it, they will be around for a long time, but right now it’s some notch for a young team to have on their belt.” You can read all of our extensive coverage from Croke Park yesterday - which includes reaction from Micheál Donoghue and Kiely, as well as analysis from Malacky Clerkin and Seán Moran - by visiting Irish Times Sport or through our dedicated All-Ireland SHC final subsite.

Elsewhere Brighton & Hove Albion registered a 3-2 win over Manchester United yesterday afternoon as Jose Mourinho’s side delivered one of the most abject performances of his tenure - and the post-Alex Ferguson era. The Seagulls took advantage of some poor defending to move into a 2-0 lead on the south coast before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for the visitors. Pascal Gross restored his side’s lead with a penalty before half-time and United were unable to reduce the deficit until Paul Pogba also scored from the spot with the last kick of the game. Elsewhere Manchester City continued their strong start to the season as they thrashed a pitiful Huddersfield Town side 6-1 at the Etihad. In his column today, Ken Early has reviewed City’s new documentary series All or Nothing, which follows Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2017-18 season. Meanwhile in the day’s other top flight fixture, Watford took advantage of Burnley’s European hangover to win 3-1 at Turf Moor.