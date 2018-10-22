Leinster brought back down to earth; Kilmacud and Ballyboden must go again
The Leinster team dejected after Maxime Médard scored a late try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Leinster were brought rudely back down to earth yesterday, suffering their first defeat in 11 European matches when edged out by Toulouse. Gerry Thornley writes that “the Stade Ernest Wallon was still rocking long after the post-match sunlight gave way to darkness, and this was also a reminder that Leinster’s status makes them both the biggest draw and the biggest scalp in the competition.”
Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden, St Enda’s must do it all over again after a tense battle in yesterday’s Dublin senior hurling final ended in a draw after extra time. The replay will take place next Sunday at 3.30 despite the running of the Dublin City marathon and Kilmacud’s bank holiday football final against St Jude’s. On a busy day of club finals action, Ballyea punished a wasteful Cratloe effort to take the Clare hurling title, Clonoulty-Rossmore defeated Nenagh Éire Óg to win their first Tipperary senior hurling title since 1997, St Loman’s four in a row bid was ended by local rivals Mullingar Shamrocks in Westmeath, Crossmaglen returned to their familiar seat of power in Armagh, Coalisland cruised to the Tyrone football title, Odhran MacNiallais was to the fore in Gaoth Dobhair’s triumph in Donegal, Moorefield retained the football crown in Kildare and Coleraine edged Lavey in the Derry final.