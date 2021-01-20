Leicester go top at halfway point; It’s not the time for IRFU to be slashing salaries

Leicester City are top of the Premier League at the halfway point in their season following a 2-0 win over Chelsea last night. Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison scored the goals to increase the pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. Earlier Michail Antonio snatched another victory for West Ham against West Brom, while Southampton were 2-0 winners in their FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has dismissed suggestions that Bruno Fernandes is tired and needs a break following his anonymous performance at Liverpool.

Gordon D’Arcy explains in his column this morning why now is not the time for the IRFU to be slashing the salaries of our most valuable products: “Let’s not forget that players sell tickets, and success sells sponsorship. Remove this almost unbearable uncertainty in the short term and watch them reward you long term.” Munster head coach Johann Van Graan says he is preparing his team for the challenge of Leinster’s ‘pressurised game’ on Saturday at Thomond Park.