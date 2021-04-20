Leeds draw with Liverpool as Klopp criticises Super League; Lions itinerary incoming
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the European Super League plan being pursued by his own employers at Liverpool. Photograph: PA
Leeds held champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on a strange night at Elland Road. Talking before and after the match Jurgen Klopp and James Milner were both critical of their club owner’s decision to commit to proposals for a controversial breakaway European Super League. Uefa’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, has insisted that players who join the new league will be banned from World Cups and European Championships if it materialises. Also on Monday Tottenham sacked manager Jose Mourinho just days before he aimed to end their trophy drought in the Carabao Cup final.
The itinerary for the proposed British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer, which is due to be confirmed today, is expected to feature a three-Test series as originally scheduled rather than a mooted four-Test series. In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains why this tour could be the most daunting of them all. Leinster have ruled Johnny Sexton out of their opening Rainbow Cup match against Munster at the RDS this Saturday.