LeBron James announced last night that he would join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency and sign a four-year, $154 million contract after four seasons with his home-state Cleveland Cavaliers. A four-time Most Valuable Player, he led the Miami Heat to two titles and added a third with the Cavaliers in 2016 - but despite playing in eight straight finals he’s been frustrated as his teams have so often fallen short of the Golden State Warriors.

If Vladimir Putin only knew that football always gives you a chance. In his column this morning, Ken Early reflects on Russia’s World Cup last-16 upset against Spain; “The old Spain could not have had a greater share of the ball, but they would have been more decisive with it. Now Spain looked like they were trying to remember a language they used to know but hadn’t spoken for years.” Today, Brazil take on Mexico at 3pm, while in the day’s other last-16 clash Belgium face Japan. Following the exits of Germany, Portugal, Argentina and Spain, all eyes will be on Brazil and whether they can avoid a similar fate: “If Mexico can block out the noise, they may run Brazil close. For Tite’s pack of wolves, though, negotiating their way through the pandemonium their presence brings to a major tournament should be second nature.”

