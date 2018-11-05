After a weekend when Ireland nicely eased themselves into the November internationals with a routine thumping of Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago, attention now turns to Argentina in Dublin this Saturday. Jordan Larmour was certainly the standout man for Ireland in the States as he lit up what was closer to an exhibition match than a real Test match and, as Gerry Thornley writes from Chicago, he should have earned his starting place for the clash with the Pumas this weekend. Schmidt also confirmed that Peter O’Mahony trained fully last week, and was not a doubt for the upcoming back-to-back games against Argentina and New Zealand. Speaking after the match on Saturday Larmour himself was already looking ahead and says that the sky is the limit for this Ireland team with a potential world No1 ranking around the corner and next year’s World Cup in Japan growing ever closer. Meanwhile, Liam Toland writes that Schmidt had his team ready to exploit the Italian weaknesses with Jacob Stockdale one of the key figures. “Larmour got the hat-trick, and deserved the plaudits, but Stockdale’s evolution from the first time I’ve seen him carry out of the Ulster’s 22 from an exit like this has totally changed,” he writes.

Moving on and last week’s new Fifa leaks which showed that big moves are being made towards an elite European Super League have not caused quite as much of a stir as some may have expected. The idea that football could be turned on his head with the traditional domestic leagues that we all know essentially relegated should be quite a concern for fans but, as Ken Early writes, the billionaire owners of the elite clubs – who could not be any further removed from the match-going fan – seem to have pulled the wool over their eyes once again. “Notice how often City fans use words like “we” and “us” – “we’ve been shafted”, “Uefa f***ed us over”, etc. Apparently they think that there is a “we” which includes both them and the millionaire functionaries who run Manchester City on behalf of Sheikh Mansour. If they believe that they can believe anything,” he writes. One thing for certain is that no Irish clubs would quite make the cut for a European Super League but that doesn’t stop Dundalk from aiming for the very top after they captured the double yesterday by beating Cork City 2-1 in the FAI Cup final. For Stephen Kenny it was yet another special moment with the club as he continues to build a Lilywhite dynasty with the Champions League already on their mind. Goals from Seán Hoare and Patrick McEleney were enough to give the Louth side the trophy yesterday in what was the fourth Cup final in a row to feature the same two sides.