Laois produced one of the shocks of the summer yesterday, as their hurlers beat Dublin for the first time since 2005 to secure an improbable place in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals. Eddie Brennan’s side - a week on from Joe McDonagh Cup victory - ran out 1-22 to 0-23 winners at O’Moore Park, a result goalkeeper Enda Rowland described afterwards as, “pure and utter ecstasy.” Gavin Cummiskey was in Portlaoise, he writes: “Dublin showed up. Honestly, they came ready for a tussle before progress. They were simply out hurled, out hustled and while the likes of Seán Moran and Danny Sutcliffe maintained almost regal composure when surrounded by wildly swinging ravenous foes, it wasn’t enough. And maybe it never will be.” Laois’ reward for their victory is an All-Ireland quarter-final with Munster runners-up Tipperary in Croke Park next Sunday. Elsewhere, the make-up of the 2019 Super 8s has been decided, after Leinster finalists Meath edged Clare 2-16 to 1-18 in an absorbing qualifier clash in Portlaoise. They will face Donegal in Meath next weekend in their Group 1 opener, with Mayo facing Kerry in Killarney after their 2-13 to 1-13 win over Galway on Saturday evening. Dublin, Cork, Roscommon and Tyrone make up Group 2.

Elsewhere the USA women have been crowned world champions for a fourth time, after they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in yesterday’s World Cup final in Lyon. Megan Rapinoe was the hero once again for the Americans, opening the scoring from the penalty spot on the hour mark after VAR had intervened to award her side a controversial penalty, following Stefanie van der Gragt’s challenge on Alex Morgan. Rose Lavelle doubled the USA’s lead in the 69th minute with a fine solo effort to kill off any hopes of a Dutch comeback, before her side lifted the trophy in front of a crowd of 59,000.