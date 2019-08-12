This year’s football and hurling final pairings are complete - yesterday afternoon Kerry joined Dublin in the football decider to go with fellow traditionalists Kilkenny and Tipperary in the hurling. The Kingdom now take on the unfamiliar underdogs tag, after overcoming a contest of two contrasting halves against Tyrone, but as Sean Moran reports: “by the end, it was clear that whatever their ultimate prospects, Kerry’s credentials were significantly more impressive.” The victory vindicates Tommy Walsh’s return to the fold, as he came off the bench and made a crucial impact, while plans are in place to challenge Stephen O’Brien’s All-Ireland final ban after he picked up a third black card.

Manchester United began their Premier League campaign with a clinical 4-0 win over Chelsea yesterday, and as opening games go, United will have to be happy with this one. As for Chelsea, who fielded a very inexperienced team, Ken Early writes this morning that the exit of David Luiz may haunt Frank Lampard (Subscriber Only): “the decision to sell the best passer among Premier League defenders was his own, and over the next few weeks it will be interesting to see where the creativity in his new-look Chelsea is going to come from.”