Kerry pressed pause on Dublin’s five in a row as yesterday’s All-Ireland football final ended 1-16 apiece. Dean Rock missed a free from the sideline with the last kick of the match after Killian Spillane’s second half goal headed a Kerry revival against the 14 men of Dublin. The dismissed Jonny Cooper was given only a 2/10 in the Dublin player ratings, while Sean O’Shea of Kerry received a nine in the Kerry ratings. Read through the timeline analysis here, and this piece on the key role of Jack McCaffrey who scored 1-3 from wing back.

The Ireland coaches met on Sunday and are due to meet again this morning before Joe Schmidt contacts those 10 players in the existing 41-man squad who won’t make the cut for the Rugby World Cup. The 31-man squad will be submitted to World Rugby on Monday but unlike almost all others, the names won’t be announced until next Sunday, the day after the final warm-up game at home to Wales on Saturday. Liam Toland isn’t reading too much into Ireland’s win over Wales, but believes next Saturday’s repeat fixture in the Aviva will be a real test of Ireland’s cohesion.