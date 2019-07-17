Pádraig Harrington hopes that this weekend’s British Open at Portrush could be the catalyst for a global British Open - could an even potentially more seismic staging take place on the island of Ireland? As in somewhere like Portmarnock Golf Club? John O’Sullivan clears up why it’s Royal Portrush to some, and Philip Reid writes that caddie Ricky Elliott’s unique insight to the course is a Major advantage for Brooks Koepka. It’s little wonder Tiger Woods reached out to Koepka in a text message suggesting perhaps they could hook-up in practice.

Darragh Ó Sé believes that despite Peter Keane’s tactics working a treat against Mayo, an improving Kerry will need a different game plan for Donegal: “Kerry can’t go to Croke Park and push 13 men up against the Donegal kick-out because Shaun Patton will just kick it over their heads. He has a monster kick of a ball and could bypass most of the Kerry team if they did that.” That column is Subscriber Only. Seán Moran thinks that Diarmuid Connolly’s return is good karma for Dublin’s march on history: “It can’t have been great for the player to lose out so publicly on his planned trip to Boston. There had been difficulties for him in his life and being under constant scrutiny with the possibility that his football career would tail off rather than coming to a natural end.”