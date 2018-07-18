Following their defeat to Galway in the opening round of the Super 8s on Sunday, Kerry are hurting because they lack the men to lead them. That’s according to Darragh Ó Sé, who wants to see more from the likes of David Moran and Paul Murphy: “Can this team beat Dublin? Not on this evidence. Can they beat Monaghan? Well, things will have to change pretty quickly.” Meanwhile Seán Moran explains in his column, how after a faltering start, the Super 8s is in a fight against an ingrained football culture.

Shane Lowry is hoping ‘to do the business’ in Carnoustie as the Open Championship gets underway tomorrow. His season has so far failed to yield any top-10 finishes: his best on the PGA Tour was a tied-14th at the Houston Open, his best on the European Tour a tied-15th at the BMW PGA championship. While his last three appearances in this oldest of Majors – at St Andrews, Troon and Birkdale – all finished in disappointment with missed cuts. However, he has the belief and a plan for a much better week ahead: “If I’m wrong I’ll obviously eat my words at the end of the week. But I don’t think it’s driver everywhere. I think you need to get the ball in play, get the ball on the short grass and have control with your iron shots.”