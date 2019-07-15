Kerry and Kilkenny hit form; Djokovic wins marathon match and title
Kerry’s David Clifford with fans in Killarney after his team’s win over Mayo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
In a repeat of this year’s league football final meeting, Kerry faced Mayo in their first Super 8s match of 2019. But this time they were 10 point winners, punishing Mayo’s mistakes in the Killarney sunshine. In the day’s earlier football match Donegal were nine point winners over Meath. The surprise result of the day came in the hurling when Cork were beaten 2-27 to 3-18 by Kilkenny in their quarter-final, despite Patrick Horgan’s best efforts (he scored 2-10). Laois’ fairy-tale was ended by Tipperary in the other quarter-final although they showed plenty of spirit and quality in a 2-25 to 1-18 defeat. Nicky English writes in his column that Kilkenny look fine tuned while Tipp are still off key (Subscriber only): “Cork were massively dependent on Horgan to pull them through and he gave a tour de force, in fairness to him, but on the day Kilkenny looked to be an improving force, with their injuries clearing up among experienced players.”
It’s British Open week, and ahead of Thursday’s first round up in Portrush, Stephen Crowe recalls playing alongside a 16-year-old Rory McIlroy when he shot the course record. Philip Reid recalls the Irish near misses at the British Open, and also talks to Tiger Woods who is among those who arrived early ahead of the final Major of the year. Yesterday, Irish Open runner up Bernd Wiesberger eventually came out on top at the Scottish Open after an error-strewn playoff. McIlroy carded six birdies and four bogeys in a 69 at The Renaissance Club to finish well down the leaderboard at 13 under.