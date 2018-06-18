Ken Early on England; Ireland on brink of greatest season
Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Alcohol sales in glass bottles are banned as English fans descend on the city of Volgograd ahead of their 2018 World Cup Group G clash with Tunisia. Photo: Mark Rolston/Getty Images
It’s another packed day of World Cup action today with England among those getting their campaigns underway. Gareth Southgate’s side meet Tunisia in Volgograd and Ken Early has made his way there along with, it seems, far less English fans than usual as pre-tournament low expectations as well as fears of Russia make an impact.