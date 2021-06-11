Johnny Watterson: The Olympics are in the starting blocks and it looks like a ‘go’

One thing the world has learned is that trusting science is the best way to move forward in a pandemic. Everything else is noise – and there has been plenty of that. However, to suggest that the science or the vaccine or when to begin to open up and normalise society hasn’t been politicised is not to see reality.

The Covid-19 virus has been the most politicised piece of biology since Christiian Barnard transplanted a human heart into Louis Washansky in 1967.