Yesterday Joe Schmidt named his 42-man Ireland squad for next month’s four-Test window, which includes three new faces and one major absentee. Leinster’s Ross Byrne, Ulster’s Will Addison and Munster’s Sammy Arnold could all earn their first caps during the November series, while frontrow duo David Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham have both earned recalls on the back of strong starts to the domestic season. As Gerry Thornley writes this morning, the announcement of Schmidt’s squad feels “like a significant landmark on the road to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.” Conor Murray, however, will miss the autumn internationals - including the showdown with the All Blacks in Dublin on November 17th. The 29-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a neck injury, and hopes to return to action with Munster, “in and around the end of November, or the start of December hopefully.”

Tottenham’s hopes of progressing into the last-16 of the Champions League took another hit last night, as they drew 2-2 away to PSV Eindhoven. Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked to have a vital three points in the bag until captain Hugo Lloris was sent off in the 79th minute, and Spurs were then pegged back by Luuk de Jong’s equaliser with three minutes of normal time left to play. Elsewhere in Group B, Barcelona defied the absence of Lionel Messi to beat Internazionale 2-0 at the Camp Nou, while Liverpool top Group C after a comfortable 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. Tonight in the Europa League Celtic travel to Leipzig, Chelsea are at home to BATE Borisov and Arsenal take on Sporting in Lisbon.