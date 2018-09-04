In his column last week, Jim McGuinness suggested Tyrone would need to implement something innovative tactically in order to stand any chance of beating Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland final. Today - as the dust settles on the Dubs’ four-in-a-row - he writes that the tactics they deployed in Croke Park ultimately made life easier for Jim Gavin’s side. “What Mickey Harte gambled on was middle-third pressure. But when you go man-to-man against Dublin, it invariably becomes a series of one-on-one battles when a player becomes isolated. Then, the game is reduced to an elemental struggle featuring power and speed. And Dublin will win more of those than they lose.” And McGuinnes can’t see the dominance of the Dubs coming to an end any time soon: “Being honest, it is easier to imagine Dublin as champions for the next three summers - at least - than it is to put forward a plausible argument as to what other teams will not only match them for athleticism and power but overtake them on the scoreboard. They have left the field far, far behind.” Both teams were gathered at their respective hotels yesterday, and Tyrone boss Harte was in a philosophical mood after his side’s 2-17 to 1-14 defeat: “Obviously the different perspective is that football can become a life and death issue for people who have never experienced life and death issues.”

Joey Carbery made his Munster bow off the bench in the province’s 38-0 win over the Cheetahs at Thomond Park last Saturday. In his column today Gerry Thornley suggests that while it might take a while to get used to seeing the prodigious back wearing red instead of blue, his switch from Leinster could end up being a very fruitful one in the long term. Carbery has had relatively little rugby at outhalf - but Limerick might prove the perfect place for him to hone his trade, he writes: “Giving him experience in the role, he can develop the game management which became the hallmark of O’Gara and Sexton, and if he can, then Irish rugby will have another jewel in the “10” jersey.”