James Lowe could make Ireland bow; Kevin McStay on a famous day for the Rebels

James Lowe could be in line to make his Ireland debut against Wales this weekend, with Andy Farrell set to announce his side for Friday night’s Autumn Nations Cup opener this afternoon. Leinster’s Kiwi winger - who has recently qualified for Ireland on residency - would bring a powerful new dimension to the Irish back three, with compatriot Jamison Gibson-Park also in line to make his full debut at the Aviva Stadium. Meanwhile in his column this morning Gerry Thornley has looked at the curious case of Rhys Ruddock, who turns 30-years-old on Friday but is yet to make a Six Nations start for Ireland. That Ruddock has never been given a proper look-in at Test level, despite consistent performances on summer tours or in the blue of Leinster, is a source of bemusement for many. “For the last year or so he’s arguably been in the form of his life. He’s never looked fitter or quicker, and under the training ground influence of Stuart Lancaster, has added a change of direction to his powerful running game. As one former Irish backrower puts it: ‘I don’t know why Rhys Ruddock is not in the Ireland squad. Madness in my opinion. A big, physical brute.’”

Kerry’s defeat to Cork at the death on Sunday has blown this year’s All-Ireland football championship wide open, with one of Mayo, Galway, Cork or Tipperary now guaranteed a place in the final. And in his column this morning Kevin McStay has suggested there will be one team who will have been particularly pleased to see the Rebels dump the Kingdom out in the driving rain at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He writes: “Who are the obvious beneficiaries from this once-in-a-generation shock? The easy answer is the remaining teams from Munster and Connacht. But the real answer? Well, it is Dublin of course. The road has cleared big time.”